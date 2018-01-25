Liverpool to sign teenager Tony Gallacher from Falkirk

From the section

Falkirk full-back Tony Gallacher will join Neil Critchley's under-23 squad at Anfield

Liverpool have agreed a £200,000 deal with Falkirk to sign 18-year-old full-back Tony Gallacher.

The teenager had a successful week-long trial at Liverpool's Kirkby Academy earlier this month and will now complete a permanent move to Anfield.

Gallacher, who made his Bairns debut in November 2015, has made 11 Scottish Championship appearances this season.

Capped by Scotland at under-17 level, he will continue his development with the under-23 squad at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Falkirk have agreed to release experienced midfielder Mark Kerr, 35, and signed Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard, 19, on loan for the remainder of the season.