Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid coach's future rests on Champions League

Zinedine Zidane says he is enduring his "worst moment" as Real Madrid coach and his future at the club rests on their progress in the Champions League.

Zidane's Real have won back-to-back European titles, but are 19 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes on Wednesday at the Bernabeu.

Real, who finished second in the group to Tottenham, face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last-16.

"It's a fiasco," said the Frenchman.

"My worst moment as a coach. I don't regret anything I did in the game, though. I take responsibility for what I do."

The European champions led 1-0 from the quarter-final first leg, but lost 2-1 at home to go out on away goals.

"To start this tie in the manner we did it's really bad," added Zidane. "For that I'm angry. I don't understand what's going on."

Zidane has won eight major trophies since he took charge in January 2016, with Real enjoying a record 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions last season.

However, when asked if his future at the club depended on the Champions League tie with the French league leaders on 14 February, the 45-year-old said: "Yes, that's clear.

"I'm responsible for this, I'm the boss. I have to find the solutions. We've found some of them but not consistently enough. I need to take responsibility and I'll always fight."