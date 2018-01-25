Joao Mario: West Ham close to signing Inter Milan midfielder

Mario won Euro 2016 with Portugal

West Ham are close to completing a loan deal for Inter Milan and Portugal midfielder Joao Mario.

An agreement is in place for Mario, 25, to join the Hammers before the transfer deadline on 31 January, although paperwork is still to be completed.

Manager David Moyes has been keen to add more creativity to his squad, especially after injuries to Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic.

Mario signed for Inter from Sporting Lisbon for £35m in August 2016.

But he failed to make the expected impact as he struggled to adjust to the tactical nature of Serie A.

He has not been helped by the Serie A side's chaotic managerial situation, having sacked two managers last season and replacing a third in the summer, when Luciano Spaletti took over from Stefano Vecchi.