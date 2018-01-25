Lazio fined for anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers against Roma

Lazio players warmed up in t-shirts which read "no to anti-Semitism"

Serie A side Lazio have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,520) after supporters displayed anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers last October.

Fans posted images of the Holocaust victim in a Roma jersey alongside slogans such as "Roma fans are Jews".

Thirteen Lazio fans have received stadium bans of between five and eight years in connection with the incident.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) prosecutor had also asked for two games to be played behind closed doors.

But the FIGC said that their sporting tribunal had decided on a "partial acceptance" of prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro's requests.

The material was found before a league game against Cagliari in an area of Rome's Olympic Stadium occupied by hard-core Lazio fans known as "ultras" - known for their racist chants and often violent behaviour.

In the following round of fixtures, a passage of Frank's diary was read before matches, but some Juventus fans turned their backs and sang the Italian national anthem during a minute's silence to remember the Holocaust.

Lazio players warmed up for their 2-1 win at Bologna in jerseys with an image of Frank and the words "No to anti-Semitism".

Frank became one of the most famous Jewish victims of the Holocaust after her diary of her life as a German Jew in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam in World War Two was published in 1947.

She died in 1945 at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp when she was 15 years old.

Lazio are currently third in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli.