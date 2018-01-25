Adi Yussuf: Solihull Moors signs striker after Barrow departure

From the section

Tanzania-born Adi Yussuf has featured for Tamworth, Burton, Lincoln, Oxford City, Mansfield, Crawley, Grimsby and Barrow since January 2011

National League strugglers Solihull Moors have signed free agent Adi Yussuf on an 18-month contract.

The 25-year-old, who came through Leicester City's academy, moves the the West Midlands just three days after leaving fellow relegation-threatened National League side Barrow.

He scored six times in 22 appearances for Barrow, who are one place and three points ahead of Solihull in the table.

Solihull is the ninth club Yussuf has joined in seven years.

