Manchester United: Axel Tuanzebe joins Aston Villa on loan

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe in action against then Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez last season
Axel Tuanzebe's first Premier League appearance saw him face Manchester United's recent signing Alexis Sanchez at the end of last season

Aston Villa have signed Manchester United's England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is Villa's first signing of the January transfer window.

Tuanzebe made his debut for United in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan in January 2017, the first of eight appearances for the club so far.

"We need to push for second place, I think we have a good enough squad," he told BBC WM.

"I would like to help the team win promotion and check in with a few goals.

"The lads here are good quality, a good passing side. They like to play it and that's what intrigued me to come here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story