Manchester United: Axel Tuanzebe joins Aston Villa on loan
- From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have signed Manchester United's England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old is Villa's first signing of the January transfer window.
Tuanzebe made his debut for United in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan in January 2017, the first of eight appearances for the club so far.
"We need to push for second place, I think we have a good enough squad," he told BBC WM.
"I would like to help the team win promotion and check in with a few goals.
"The lads here are good quality, a good passing side. They like to play it and that's what intrigued me to come here."
