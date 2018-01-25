Shaun Miller: Crewe Alexandra re-sign Carlisle United striker

Shaun Miller has scored six goals in 32 appearances for the Cumbrians this season, but has only started 11 league games

Crewe have re-signed striker Shaun Miller from League Two rivals Carlisle on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old scored 14 goals in a total of 71 appearances for the Cumbrians, but only started 38 matches.

Miller made his Crewe debut in November 2006 and scored 43 goals in 179 games.

He moved to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee in 2012 and has also played for Coventry and Morecambe, as well as having loans spells with Shrewsbury, Crawley and York.

In October, Miller became the first player to be found guilty of simulation by the Football Association since new laws were introduced in May and was subsequently banned for two games.

