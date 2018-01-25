Steven Taylor: Peterborough United defender pleased with run of games

Steven Taylor had spells with MLS side Portland Timbers and Ipswich before joining Peterborough

Peterborough United centre-back Steven Taylor says he is pleased to be playing regularly again since joining the League One side last summer.

The 32-year-old ex-Newcastle defender has made 34 appearances this term, already the most games he has played in a season since 2007-08.

"Before I came here, there were people saying 'how's he going to keep himself fit,'" he told BBC Cambridgeshire.

"I don't think the manager expected it, as well, from day one."

Taylor has started all 28 of Posh's matches in the third tier and he only needs to play another 11 times in all competitions this season to beat his previous career-best.

He has struggled with injury in previous years, rupturing his Achilles on two occasions during his time with the Magpies.

"I think people will look and say 'if he was a horse you'd just put him down,'" Taylor joked.

"For me I haven't done this since I think I was 23 - playing the amount of games that I've played now.

"That's what makes me happy as a professional footballer - you want to be able to train every day with the boys and I don't think there's any better feeling than that."