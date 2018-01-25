BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cardiff City's Nathan Blake recalls 1994 goal against Manchester City

Blake recalls Cardiff's famous FA Cup win over Man City

  • From the section FA Cup

Nathan Blake remembers when his moment of magic inspired third-tier strugglers Cardiff City to a famous 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1994.

The two sides meet again in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday - watch live coverage on BBC One & the BBC Sport app from 16:00 GMT on Sunday, 28 January.

Top videos

Video

Blake recalls Cardiff's famous FA Cup win over Man City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Mourinho does not want to 'add fuel to fire' about Ronaldo

Video

FA head of women's football backs Neville

Video

That time Mark E Smith read the classified football results...

Video

What did I say to convince Sanchez? Nothing - Mourinho

Video

We'll be physical and brutal in Italy - Jones

Video

Why did O'Neill turn the Scotland job down?

Top Stories