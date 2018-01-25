BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'It was life or death' - Yeovil boss Darren Way on his horrific crash
'It was life or death' - Yeovil boss on horrific crash
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport's Mark Clemmit sits down with Yeovil Town boss Darren Way as he remembers the day he almost died in a serious car crash in 2008.
READ MORE: 'I'm fortunate to be alive' - the Yeovil boss looking to embarrass Man Utd
Watch Yeovil Town v Manchester United in the FA Cup live on BBC One & the BBC Sport app on Friday, 26 January from 19:30 GMT.