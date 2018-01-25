Jimmy Armfield: Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer asks fans to put politics aside for tribute

Gary Bowyer's Blackpool are 17th in League One and are without a win in their past four games in all competitions

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has said the club's fans should put politics aside and attend their game against Charlton to pay tribute to Jimmy Armfield.

Former England captain Armfield, who made a club-record 627 appearances for Blackpool, died of cancer on Monday at the age of 82.

A section of supporters have boycotted home games in opposition of the running of the club by the Oyston family.

"I hope that we can give Jimmy a fitting send off," said Bowyer.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I'm fully aware of everything that goes on at this football club but, for one day only, I think it's right that everybody puts it aside.

"That's not me siding with anybody, it's just me saying as a human being, he was a fantastic bloke and he needs a proper send off."

Revenue from home ticket sales for the game against the Addicks will be donated by the club to Trinity Hospice, which is where Armfield spent his final days receiving care.

Bowyer will lay a wreath along with Charlton boss Karl Robinson in front of the Jimmy Armfield Stand before kick-off on Saturday, while Blackpool Supporters' Trust will lay a wreath and hold a minute's applause at 14:30 BST outside Bloomfield Road while holding a collection for Trinity Hospice.

"It's their decision and I respect and understand it and have done ever since I was at the football club, but we're talking about an unbelievable man here," Bowyer continued.

"The only thing I'll say is that they will never get an opportunity to do it. This is the one opportunity to show our respects for a great, great man."