Joe Worrall: Nottingham Forest defender wants to stay at City Ground despite rumours

Joe Worrall (left) helped Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal in the FA Cup third round but was sent off late on

Joe Worrall has insisted he will be staying at Nottingham Forest despite speculation linking him with Premier League sides that has even got his father asking where he is going.

Burnley and Crystal Palace are both rumoured to be keen on the 21-year-old centre-back.

But the England U21 international told BBC Nottingham Sport: "I am committed to Forest. Everybody knows I'm a fan.

"I love playing for the club and don't want to leave."

Worrall made his 50th Forest appearance in the 2-0 win over Wolves and signed a new long-term contract in October.

The Nottingham-born academy product, who captained England to success in the Toulon Tournament last summer, added: "My dad is asking me all time, he's like 'where are you going?'

"I just turn up to training every day and get on with my job. All the rumours and speculation, everyone can say what they want, but I am a Forest player."

Meanwhile, manager Aitor Karanka has said he will not "send players out" from the Championship club until he has "replacements".

"When the players we are looking for are right here we will see what's happening," he added.

"The main thing is to finish the transfer market with a better squad than we have and with players who really want to stay with us.

"If players want to leave, and we have the right replacements, then it won't be a problem."

