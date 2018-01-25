Kaiserslautern coach Jeff Strasser cleared of heart attack

Former Luxembourg defender Jeff Strasser has been in charge of Kaiserslautern since September

Coach Jeff Strasser did not suffer a heart attack during Kaiserslautern's abandoned Bundesliga 2 game against Darmstadt on Wednesday.

The tie was halted at half-time due to a "medical emergency" as Strasser, 43, was taken ill.

Former Luxembourg defender Strasser went to hospital and is awaiting the results of further tests.

Assistant Alexander Bugera has taken over preparations for Saturday's meeting with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

"After examinations in hospital in Darmstadt, a heart attack to Jeff Strasser has been ruled out," said a Kaiserslautern statement.

"Over the course of the coming days, further cardiological tests will be carried out in order to make a definite diagnosis."

It has yet to be decided if Strasser will take his place on the bench at the weekend.

Kaiserslautern sit at the bottom of the Bundesliga 2 table with just two wins in 18 games.

Officials have decided the original tie with Darmstadt, which was level at 0-0 at half-time, will be replayed in accordance with league rules.