German Antoine Hey asks to quit Rwanda coaching role

German Antoine Hey is coach of both Rwanda's senior and CHAN sides

Rwanda head coach Antoine Hey has asked the country's football federation (Ferwafa) to terminate his contract.

The development comes two days after Rwanda were knocked out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

"Ferwafa has received a proposal from coach Antoine Hey seeking to terminate his contract," the body said in a statement.

Ferwafa said it will meet the Ministry of Sports and Culture "in the upcoming days" to review the German's request.

"Hey is duly urged to respect contract termination clauses binding both parties," the statement added.

Rwanda suffered heartbreak at the CHAN on Tuesday when losing 1-0 to Libya in their final game - having previously drawn with Nigeria and beaten Equatorial Guinea in Group C.

As the match entered stoppage time in Tanger, Rwanda were heading for the quarter-finals only for the Libyans to score their winning goal in the 93rd minute.

Hey was appointed coach of the country's senior and CHAN teams last March after he emerged above rival candidates Swiss Raoul Savoy and Portugal's Jose Rui Lopes Aguas.

The 46-year-old, who has previously managed Lesotho, The Gambia, Liberia and Kenya, indicated during the CHAN that the Syrian FA is interested in his services.

Rwanda were only able to compete in the CHAN after original host nation Kenya withdrew - so allowing an extra place at the finals for the region, which Rwanda took after beating Ethiopia in a play-off.

The squad is set to return to Kigali on Friday.