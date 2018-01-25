Kevin O'Connor: Fleetwood Town sign defender from Preston North End on loan

Kevin O'Connor (left) made his debut for Preston in their 3-2 defeat by Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup on 8 August 2017

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Kevin O'Connor on loan from Championship side Preston North End until the end of the season.

O'Connor, 22, joined North End from League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City on a three-year deal in June.

The left-back has made nine appearances for Preston, with his last game coming against Barnsley on Boxing Day.

"He is very talented, has a great left foot and brings everything we want to the team," said head coach Uwe Rosler.

"We've been monitoring him for a while now and are are delighted to have him at Fleetwood Town."

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international won €1 million earlier in January after his uncle Peadar Murphy bought him an Irish National Lottery ticket as a present.

