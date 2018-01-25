England: FA says candidates for women's manager job were 'nervous' over 'media scrutiny'

Media playback is not supported on this device The FA's head of women's football backs Phil Neville

Many interested candidates in a global search for the England women manager's job were "not willing" to take the role because they were "nervous of the scrutiny" they thought would come with it, says Baroness Campbell.

Phil Neville was appointed on Tuesday to replace the sacked Mark Sampson.

"Having seen the way Mark's departure was dealt with by the media - whatever the rights and wrongs of that - many thought it was a risk they were not willing to take," said Campbell, the FA's director of women's football.

"They were very nervous of the scrutiny not just for themselves but for their families."

Sampson was fired following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

More to follow.