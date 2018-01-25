Marcus Harness: Burton Albion winger signs new contract

Marcus Harness has experienced two promotions with Burton

Marcus Harness has signed a new deal with Championship side Burton Albion.

The 21-year-old winger is on a season-long loan with League Two side Port Vale where he has scored two goals in 33 games, but he has agreed a deal with the Brewers until the summer of 2020.

Harness has made 44 appearances for Burton, 10 of which came in the Championship last season.

"I am buzzing to have signed. I hope I can come back in the summer and push to be a part of this team," he said.

"With the club being in the Championship, it would be massive if I could come back and secure a place in the team at that level.

"I have been enjoying (the loan at Port Vale) and I feel like I am getting better every game."