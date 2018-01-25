Freestyle skier Murray Buchan from Edinburgh is one of six Scots who have been named in the British skiing and snowboarding team for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, starting on 9 February.

Pyeongchang will be Buchan's second Winter Olympics. He was 17th as freestyle skiing made its debut in Sochi. But with four years' additional experience, what are his aspirations this time round?

BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont finds out.