Danny Amankwaa: Hearts sign Danish winger from FC Copenhagen

Amankwaa boasts Champions League and Europa League experience with Copenhagen

Hearts have completed the signing of Danish winger Danny Amankwaa, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old has arrived from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen and signed an 18-month deal at Tynecastle.

A Danish Under-21 cap, Amankwaa spent a period on trial with Chelsea before signing in 2012 for Copenhagen, where he won three league titles.

"I would say I'm quite fast and skilful. I am fit and ready to play," Amankwaa told HeartsTV.

"I'm an offensive player so hopefully I can contribute with assists and some goals as well.

"I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to play in front of these amazing fans that I've heard so much about."

Amankwaa's arrival gives Hearts more options in wide positions, having lost Jamie Walker to Wigan earlier this month.