Kazenga LuaLua: Sunderland sign Brighton winger on free transfer

Former Newcastle youngster Kazenga LuaLua has not played since November

Championship side Sunderland have signed winger Kazenga LuaLua on a free transfer until the end of the season after he was released by Brighton.

The 27-year-old had been with the Premier League Seagulls since arriving in 2010, initially on loan, and scored 17 times in 158 league appearances.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Championship side QPR, playing eight times, making two starts.

The Black Cats are 22nd in the table, in the drop zone on goal difference.

"Kaz was determined to come here and get playing first-team football again and I look forward to helping him play the kind of football he is capable of," Sunderland manager Chris Coleman told the club website.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said competition for places on the wings meant it was difficult to give the Congolese playing time.

"He has worked tremendously hard during his time with us and has played a major part in the club's history," Hughton added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.