Bolton Wanderers v Bristol City (Fri)

Zach Clough returned as one of four Bolton signings on 31 January

Zach Clough could make his second debut for Bolton when they host Bristol City in the Championship on Friday.

Striker Aaron Wilbraham (calf) is a doubt against his former club, while defender David Wheater faces a late fitness test.

Promotion-chasing Bristol City's centre-back Nathan Baker is suspended.

Midfielder Gary O'Neil is back in training for the visitors but unlikely to feature, while striker Matty Taylor is out after a hernia operation.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It was a difficult game when [we played Bolton] at home and they were reduced to 10 men.

"They were still catching up and evolving then. Now they're a really well-coached team.

"It is a tight pitch and it'll be a tough ask for us."

Match facts