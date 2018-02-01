Bolton Wanderers v Bristol City (Fri)
Zach Clough could make his second debut for Bolton when they host Bristol City in the Championship on Friday.
Striker Aaron Wilbraham (calf) is a doubt against his former club, while defender David Wheater faces a late fitness test.
Promotion-chasing Bristol City's centre-back Nathan Baker is suspended.
Midfielder Gary O'Neil is back in training for the visitors but unlikely to feature, while striker Matty Taylor is out after a hernia operation.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It was a difficult game when [we played Bolton] at home and they were reduced to 10 men.
"They were still catching up and evolving then. Now they're a really well-coached team.
"It is a tight pitch and it'll be a tough ask for us."
Match facts
- Bolton have not lost at home to Bristol City since August 1994, winning three and drawing one since in all competitions.
- Bristol City have won their last two Championship meetings with Bolton by an aggregate score of 8-0.
- Phil Parkinson's last home league meeting against Bristol City was in April 2015 as Bradford manager - the Bantams lost 6-0 in League One, Parkinson's heaviest ever defeat as a manager.
- Bristol City have not failed to score in three consecutive away Championship games since January 2016 (a run of four).
- After losing each of their first five home league game this season, Bolton have lost just one of their next nine (W5 D3).
- The Robins have scored the most goals via Englishmen in the Championship this season (34).