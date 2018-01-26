FA Cup fourth round: How to follow the action on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man Utd 2-0 Derby County

The FA Cup reaches the fourth-round stage this weekend and you can follow all the action on BBC Sport.

Friday's game on BBC One between Yeovil and Manchester United (kick-off 19:55 GMT) could see a Red Devils debut for new signing Alexis Sanchez.

Cardiff host Premier League leaders Manchester City in the other BBC One match on Sunday (16:00).

You can watch every goal on BBC Sport's website and app, as well as highlights shows on Saturday and Sunday (22:30).

BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will provide comprehensive coverage.

Football Focus is on Saturday at 12:10 on BBC One, followed by FA Cup Final Score, with five games on the radio.

There are two more games on the radio on Sunday, as well as an FA Cup Match of the Day on both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the website will provide live text commentaries covering every third-round game, as well as all the key team news, reports and reaction.

Friday, 26 January

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

BBC One, 19:30 and BBC Radio 5 live, 19:55 - watch with 5 live commentary on the BBC Red Button from 19:30.

Saturday, 27 January

Peterborough United v Leicester City

BBC Radio 5 live, 12:00.

Final Score

BBC Red Button, 14:30 and BBC One, 16:30.

Wigan v West Ham

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, 14:55.

Notts County v Swansea

BBC Radio 5 live, 15:00.

FA Cup goals

BBC Red Button, 17:25.

Newport County v Tottenham

BBC Radio 5 live, 17:30.

Liverpool v West Brom

BBC Radio 5 live, 19:45.

Match of the Day

BBC One, 22:30.

Sunday, 28 January

Match of the Day (repeat)

BBC One, 07:30.

Chelsea v Newcastle United

BBC Radio 5 live, 12:00.

Cardiff City v Manchester City

BBC One, 15:35 and BBC Radio 5 live, 16:00.

FA Cup goals

BBC Red Button, 18:30.

Match of the Day

BBC One, 22:30.

Monday, 29 January

Match of the Day (repeat)

BBC Red Button, 06:00 and 19:25.

FA Cup catch-up

BBC Red Button, 07:00.