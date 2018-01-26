Scottish Gossip: Scotland manager, Aberdeen, Rangers, Lafferty, Celtic, Lennon, McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland's leading players are to hold talks with their union over a possible boycott of the end-of-season tour plans to face Peru and Mexico. PFA Scotland boss Fraser Wishart will call a series of meetings with all players who are likely to be drafted for the matches. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell wants to succeed Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager. Caldwell, who earned 55 caps, says: "I'd like an opportunity to sit down with the powers that be at the SFA and talk to them about the job. Representing Scotland meant everything to me as a player and I still have that passion for the national team." (Scottish Sun)

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty could be set for a surprise exit from Tynecastle with English Championship outfit Sunderland interested in signing the Northern Ireland international. (Daily Record)

Rangers signed midfielder Greg Docherty from Premiership rivals Hamilton Accies - ahead of Crystal Palace offering him a dream switch to the English Premier League. (Scottish Sun)

English Championship outfit Hull City have stepped up their bid to sign Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. Hull, whose manager Nigel Adkins was in the stand at Ibrox to watch McKenna in the midweek defeat by Rangers, are expected to make a third offer for the defender. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers defender Danny Wilson looks set to seal a move to MLS club Colorado Rapids. The 26-year-old, omitted from the squad in midweek for the victory over Aberdeen, is out of contract in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has stressed striker Moussa Dembele is "fully committed" to Celtic and that the club have no interest in selling the French marksman. The 21-year-old, who has been an unused substitute in Celtic's last two matches, has been linked with Brighton and Crystal Palace.

However, Rodgers says: "We have had one official bid for him that is nowhere near the value of what the value of Moussa is... we have no interest in selling him." (Daily Record)

Cardiff City are poised to move for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn before the transfer deadline after the English Championship club watched him in the recent Edinburgh derby. (Daily Mail, print edition)

In-demand Dundee defender Jack Hendry is crucial to what manager Neil McCann is building at Dens Park, according to goalkeeper Elliot Parish. Hendry has been linked with a host of clubs including Celtic and West Ham. "Players like Jack are key to what we want to do here," says Parish. (Scottish Sun)

The SFA should ring Hibernian's Neil Lennon to find out if he is interested in succeeding Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager, according to Brendan Rodgers. "He [Lennon] is tactically good," says Rodgers. "He'll have worked with a lot of the players. They [the SFA] certainly have to ask the question because he would be a huge success at it." (The National)