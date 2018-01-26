BBC Sport - Dan Micciche: MK Dons boss says England role prepared him for management

'I played my part in England youth success'

  • From the section MK Dons

New MK Dons boss Dan Micciche tells BBC Look East his work within the England youth setup has readied him for club management.

The 38-year-old took charge of the League One strugglers on Tuesday having previously been head coach of England's Under-16 side during a time when the country won three major age-group tournaments, including the Under-17 World Cup in October 2017.

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman, who puts millions into the club every year, says there is no better person than him to run the club at this time.

READ: MK Dons have had 'horrible' year, says Winkelman

