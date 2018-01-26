Curtis Thompson: Wycombe Wanderers sign Notts County midfielder on loan

Wycombe are two places and two points below Notts County in League Two

Wycombe Wanderers have signed midfielder Curtis Thompson on loan from League Two rivals Notts County until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made 100 appearances for the Magpies since his debut in October 2011.

But he has not played in the league for Kevin Nolan's side since March, featuring in four cup games this term.

"I'm really pleased to bring him here and help unlock his potential," said Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

