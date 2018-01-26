Bradford City: Ryan McGowan, Stephen Warnock and Matty Lund join

From the section

Stephen Warnock has played for 10 clubs in his career

Bradford City have signed defender Ryan McGowan on an 18-month deal and defender Stephen Warnock and midfielder Matty Lund on loan from Burton until the end of the season.

McGowan, 28, has had stints with Hearts and Dundee United.

Former England international Warnock, 36, spent time on loan with the Bantams in 2002, playing 12 games.

Lund, 28, joined the Brewers from Rochdale in the summer and has scored twice in 14 games this season.

