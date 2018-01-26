Abdallah Lemsagam: Oldham Athletic takeover completed by Moroccan football agent

Simon Corney took over Oldham Athletic in 2004

Abdallah Lemsagam's takeover of League One side Oldham Athletic from Simon Corney has been approved and ratified by the English Football League.

The Moroccan football agent agreed a deal with majority shareholder Corney, which ends his 14-year association with the Latics.

Corney bought the club along with Danny Gazal and Simon Blitz in 2004, saving the club from potential liquidation.

Gazal and Blitz left in 2010, with Corney staying as majority shareholder.

Oldham's statement said: "Mr Corney believes that in Mr Lemsagam he has found the right man to take the club forward and one who has the resources, skills and contacts to do so."

Lemsagam has been at a number of Oldham games so far this season.

The Latics, who replaced former manager John Sheridan with Richie Wellens in October, are 22nd in League One and two points away from safety with 29 of 46 league games played.

Lemsagam's Sport 2JLT company has represented players including former Portsmouth and AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari and striker Afonso Alves, who was at Middlesbrough.

Football Association regulations state an authorised agent cannot have a stake larger than 5% in a football club, but are allowed to as long as they do not act in contract negotiations that involve the club while holding their stake.