Duckens Nazon: Oldham Athletic sign Wolves striker on loan for rest of season

Wolves have loaned striker Duckens Nazon to Oldham Athletic until the end of the season, subject to clearance.

He has been at Wolves since January 2017 and spent the first part of the season on loan at Coventry, for whom he scored eight goals in 24 games.

The Haiti international, 23, spent much of his career in lower league French football and had a spell in India with Kerala Blasters.

Nazon has scored 10 goals in 23 international appearances for Haiti.

