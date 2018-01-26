Darren Bent: Burton Albion sign Derby's former England striker on loan

Darren Bent
Darren Bent has scored 106 Premier League goals

Derby County's former England striker Darren Bent has joined Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in a pre-season friendly against Port Vale and has not played a first-team game for the Rams this term.

He scored 13 goals in 42 appearances last season, earning a one-year contract which runs out in the summer.

Manager Nigel Clough said Bent's experience will be a "big help" as the Brewers battle against relegation.

Burton are bottom of the Championship and lost their last league game 6-0 away against Fulham.

"When you get the opportunity to sign a player who has gone for nearly £60 million in transfer fees over the course of his career, with an excellent goal-scoring record and all the experience he has, then you know it will be a valuable addition to the squad," Clough said.

The ex-Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa forward scored four goals in 13 games for England.

