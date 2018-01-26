Barcelona: Espanyol complain about Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets comments

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey second leg against Espanyol

Espanyol have complained to Spain's anti-violence commission over comments made by Barcelona's Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets.

Pique appeared to mock rivals Espanyol by describing them as "Espanyol de Cornella", a small suburb of Barcelona.

Busquets said Espanyol over-celebrated their Copa del Rey first-leg win but his side "put things in their place" by winning the second leg and the tie.

Espanyol want a probe into allegedly xenophobic chants by Barca fans.

What did the Barcelona players say?

Sergio Busquets took exception to Espanyol's celebration of Oscar Melendo's goal in the first leg

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored to record a 2-1 aggregate victory as Philippe Coutinho, the £142m signing from Liverpool, made his debut for Ernesto Valverde's team as a substitute.

After the match, defender Pique said: "It isn't that we suffered so much in this game, but Espanyol de Cornella always make it difficult for us."

Asked why he called them that, Pique replied: "Yes, Espanyol de Cornella, they are from Cornella right?"

Espanyol identify themselves as Espanyol de Barcelona, with the city holding a population of 1.6m, whereas the Cornella municipality - where their stadium is located - has a population of 86,000.

Oscar Melendo's late goal in the first leg gave Quique Sanchez Flores' side a narrow advantage, but midfielder Busquets felt their rivals were too confident after their first-leg win.

"In Cornella it was a more insane game," the Spain midfielder said. "They celebrated in Cornella as if they had passed the round, but the tie lasts 180 minutes and we put things in their place."

Cup holders Barcelona join Sevilla, Valencia and Leganes in the last four.

BBC Sport have contacted Barcelona for a comment on the issue.

What have Espanyol said?

Espanyol said in a statement: "In relation to the statements of Pique, just as Sant Adria del Besos hosts our Sports City Dani Jarque, Cornella de Llobregat and El Prat de Llobregat are the cities whose municipal terms host the RCDE Stadium.

"Both cities belong to the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona and stand out as two of the cities with the most population in Catalonia, mostly working and struggling families, with family roots throughout Spain and in other countries, which are and always will be an example of integration and progress and a pride for our land.

"We consider that any demonstration in a clearly derogatory tone towards these cities, such as those pronounced and reiterated by Mr Pique towards the city of Cornella.

"In relation to the statements of Busquets, it is inconceivable that an athlete declares that a rival can not celebrate a victory, achieved with effort and in a fair fight, like the one that got our team in the first leg of the tie. That celebration focused on congratulating our goalscorer in that game, whose career as a youth squad in the entity is a pride for our fans.

"We consider that the declarations of Busquets are totally contrary to the values of respect in football and can be generators of violence and intolerance."