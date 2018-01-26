Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says they have plucked "the roundest and juiciest orange from the top of the tree" by beating their rivals to sign Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez agreed a deal worth £14m a year after tax to move from Arsenal, having been linked with Manchester City.

The Chilean moved to Old Trafford in a swap deal with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

