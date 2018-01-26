BBC Sport - How happy is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?
How happy is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists he is "happy" at the club despite speculation his relationship with owner Roman Abramovich has become strained.
Conte guided the Blues to the Premier League title last season, but they currently sit third this term, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.
