Bartosz Bialkowski: Ipswich Town goalkeeper signs new three-year contract

Bartosz Bialkowski's first club in England was Southampton

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship side.

The 30-year-old Pole has made 130 appearances for the Tractor Boys since joining from Notts County in 2014.

Bialkowski's previous deal was set to expire in the summer, and he will now remain at Portman Road until 2021.

He has been Ipswich's first-choice goalkeeper this season, ahead of Dean Gerken, starting all but one of their 28 league matches.