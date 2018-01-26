Ben Sheaf: Arsenal midfielder joins Stevenage on loan

Ben Sheaf has come off the bench against Red Star Belgrade and West Ham this season

League Two side Stevenage have signed Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has made two substitute appearances for the Gunners this season - in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

He has represented England at youth level and featured for the Premier League side's under-23 team this term.

Sheaf is Stevenage's second signing of the January transfer window, with Millwall goalkeeper Tom King also joining the club on loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.