Rees Greenwood and Callum Williams: Gateshead sign ex-Sunderland winger and Newcastle defender

Rees Greenwood scored against Scunthorpe for Sunderland's Under-21 team in this season's EFL Trophy

Gateshead have signed winger Rees Greenwood on a short-term deal following his release by Sunderland.

The Tynesiders have also re-signed defender Callum Williams on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season after a successful initial stay.

Greenwood, 21, made a single Premier League appearance for the Black Cats at Watford in May 2016.

Williams, 20, played 18 games for Heed in his first spell, the most recent a 1-1 draw with Torquay on 12 December.

