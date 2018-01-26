Greg Docherty: 'Hard work starts now' for new Rangers midfielder

Greg Docherty says he "always hoped" to secure a move to Rangers

Greg Docherty says he has to prove himself after joining Rangers from Hamilton Academical.

The midfielder, 21, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Ibrox club.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes Scotland Under-21 cap Docherty should follow Ryan Jack's example and get into the senior squad.

"The hard work starts now," said Docherty, who could make his Rangers debut at Ross County on Sunday.

"I've got to go and prove myself.

"The last few weeks, the fans have been great with me. The messages I've received were full of support.

"I've now got to prove I'm worthy of playing for Rangers. But I believe I am and that's a pressure I like."

Docherty with his new manager Murty at Rangers training on Friday

Docherty featured in Hamilton's 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox in November and scored the decisive goal in last season's Premiership play-off final against Dundee United to help Accies avoid relegation.

Crystal Palace were also linked with the midfielder and he said: "It was a great feeling coming in here this morning. I've been looking forward to this day for a long time.

"I'd always hoped this day would come but to be honest I didn't think it would come this early in my career. As soon as I knew Rangers were interested I knew it was the perfect platform to express myself.

"The team's doing well right now so I know I'll have a fight on my hands to get in the team. I'll have to be patient but that's fine.

"It was sold to me as a project here over the long term. I'm just itching to get started.

"If any other interest had come about I'd still have been knocking on the door to come to Rangers."

Murty said of his new recruit: "He adds physicality, a bit of legs, the ability to get box-to-box, he's technically proficient, he has a range of passing.

"Typically in the past, outstanding Rangers midfield players have been internationals. Right now we have Ryan Jack who is an international and that is Greg's challenge.

"His challenge is to become an international player while at Rangers and if he does that then he will be on the path to fulfilling some of his potential.

"But we're just going to try to give him the stage to get as far as he can in the game. I'm sure he is going to do everything he possibly can to get himself the best chance."