Torquay United: Brett Williams returns to Gulls from Bromley

Brett Williams first joined Torquay from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2016

Torquay United have re-signed striker Brett Williams from National League rivals Bromley on a deal to the end of the season.

The 30-year-old left Plainmoor on a free transfer last June.

He scored six goals in 27 games for Bromley including a hat-trick against the Gulls in a 3-1 win in September.

"We got the opportunity to speak to him and things have moved along quickly. He didn't need much persuading," boss Gary Owers told the club website.

Williams scored 10 goals for Torquay last season, including four as they won their final three games to avoid relegation.

