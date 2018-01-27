Bayern Munich 5-2 Hoffenheim

Jerome Boateng scored his first goal in the Bundesliga since November 2013

Bayern Munich recovered from going two goals down after 12 minutes to see off Hoffenheim and increase their lead in the Bundesliga to 16 points.

The leaders fell behind to strikes from Mark Uth and former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry, who is on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern.

But goals from Robert Lewandowksi and Jerome Boateng pulled the hosts level with 25 minutes played.

Kingsley Coman and Arturo Vidal efforts put Bayern in front after the break.

Sandro Wagner added a late fifth for the league leaders.