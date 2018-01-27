Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg

From the section

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Borussia Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2013

Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts for Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg.

The 28-year-old Gabon striker has not played for the Bundesliga club since 16 December.

He was suspended by the club for their match against Wolfsburg two weeks ago for missing a team meeting.

Sources close to Dortmund have said Arsenal will need to pay well in excess of £50m to sign Aubameyang.

Last weekend the forward was left out of the squad for the game at Hertha Berlin because club officials felt he was not focused enough.