German Bundesliga
B Dortmund1Freiburg1

Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Borussia Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2013

Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts for Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg.

The 28-year-old Gabon striker has not played for the Bundesliga club since 16 December.

He was suspended by the club for their match against Wolfsburg two weeks ago for missing a team meeting.

Sources close to Dortmund have said Arsenal will need to pay well in excess of £50m to sign Aubameyang.

Last weekend the forward was left out of the squad for the game at Hertha Berlin because club officials felt he was not focused enough.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 15Toljan
  • 27CastroBooked at 26mins
  • 8Sahin
  • 23Kagawa
  • 22Pulisic
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 7Sancho

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 10Götze
  • 14Isak
  • 16Akanji
  • 21Schürrle
  • 33Weigl

Freiburg

  • 44Gikiewicz
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 5Gulde
  • 20Kempf
  • 17Kübler
  • 25Koch
  • 6Abrashi
  • 30Günter
  • 9Höler
  • 18Petersen
  • 19Haberer

Substitutes

  • 13Terrazzino
  • 21Klandt
  • 23Schuster
  • 33Stanko
  • 34Kleindienst
  • 40Dräger
  • 52Okoroji
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin tries a through ball, but Shinji Kagawa is caught offside.

Booking

Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).

Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Janik Haberer.

Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).

Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund).

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Marc-Oliver Kempf tries a through ball, but Lucas Höler is caught offside.

Foul by Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund).

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Christian Günter.

Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ömer Toprak.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Lukas Kübler.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th January 2018

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • Köln1. FC Köln0AugsburgFC Augsburg0
  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich2Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1HamburgHamburg SV1
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0SchalkeFC Schalke 042
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen17:30Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich20153246163048
2Schalke209743225734
3Frankfurt209652620633
4RB Leipzig209563229332
5B Dortmund2087541261531
6B Leverkusen1987439271231
7B Mgladbach209473032-231
8Augsburg207762825328
9Hoffenheim207763129228
10Hannover197662829-127
11Hertha Berlin196762727025
12Freiburg205962134-1324
13Wolfsburg1931152224-220
14Mainz195592433-920
15Stuttgart2062121626-1020
16Werder Bremen193791625-916
17Hamburg2044121629-1316
18Köln2034131433-1913
View full German Bundesliga table

