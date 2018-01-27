Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg
-
- From the section European Football
Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts for Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg.
The 28-year-old Gabon striker has not played for the Bundesliga club since 16 December.
He was suspended by the club for their match against Wolfsburg two weeks ago for missing a team meeting.
Sources close to Dortmund have said Arsenal will need to pay well in excess of £50m to sign Aubameyang.
Last weekend the forward was left out of the squad for the game at Hertha Berlin because club officials felt he was not focused enough.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 15Toljan
- 27CastroBooked at 26mins
- 8Sahin
- 23Kagawa
- 22Pulisic
- 17Aubameyang
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 9Yarmolenko
- 10Götze
- 14Isak
- 16Akanji
- 21Schürrle
- 33Weigl
Freiburg
- 44Gikiewicz
- 4Söyüncü
- 5Gulde
- 20Kempf
- 17Kübler
- 25Koch
- 6Abrashi
- 30Günter
- 9Höler
- 18Petersen
- 19Haberer
Substitutes
- 13Terrazzino
- 21Klandt
- 23Schuster
- 33Stanko
- 34Kleindienst
- 40Dräger
- 52Okoroji
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin tries a through ball, but Shinji Kagawa is caught offside.
Booking
Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).
Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Janik Haberer.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).
Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Marc-Oliver Kempf tries a through ball, but Lucas Höler is caught offside.
Foul by Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Christian Günter.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ömer Toprak.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Lukas Kübler.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.