Chievo 0-2 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain scored his first Serie A goal since 1 December

Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain scored as Juventus beat nine-man Chievo to go two points clear at the top of Serie A.

Midfielder Samuel Bastien was dismissed for two yellow card incidents while Fabrizio Cacciatore was shown a straight red with the game goalless.

Shortly after Chievo were reduced to nine players, Khedira drilled home from 12 yards before Argentine striker Higuain headed the second.

Napoli will go back top if they beat Bologna at home on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

While Chievo, who are 13th in the table, are without a win in eight league games, Juve have won their last six.