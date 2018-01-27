Match ends, Chievo 0, Juventus 2.
Chievo 0-2 Juventus
Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain scored as Juventus beat nine-man Chievo to go two points clear at the top of Serie A.
Midfielder Samuel Bastien was dismissed for two yellow card incidents while Fabrizio Cacciatore was shown a straight red with the game goalless.
Shortly after Chievo were reduced to nine players, Khedira drilled home from 12 yards before Argentine striker Higuain headed the second.
Napoli will go back top if they beat Bologna at home on Sunday (14:00 GMT).
While Chievo, who are 13th in the table, are without a win in eight league games, Juve have won their last six.
Line-ups
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 29CacciatoreBooked at 61mins
- 14Bani
- 3Dainelli
- 40TomovicSubstituted forGamberiniat 53'minutes
- 2Jaroszynski
- 77BastienBooked at 37mins
- 8Radovanovic
- 56Hetemaj
- 20PucciarelliSubstituted forDepaoliat 45'minutes
- 23BirsaSubstituted forMeggioriniat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rigoni
- 5Gamberini
- 7Garritano
- 9Stepinski
- 11Leris
- 12Cesar
- 18Gobbi
- 27Depaoli
- 31Pellissier
- 69Meggiorini
- 90Seculin
- 98Confente
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Benatia
- 15Barzagli
- 22AsamoahBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 72'minutes
- 6Khedira
- 5Pjanic
- 27SturaroSubstituted forBernardeschiat 52'minutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 9HiguaínBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBentancurat 89'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Matuidi
- 16Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chievo 0, Juventus 2.
Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Goal!
Goal! Chievo 0, Juventus 2. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Medhi Benatia (Juventus) because of an injury.
Delay in match Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Bani.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Riccardo Meggiorini replaces Valter Birsa.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Valter Birsa (Chievo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Valter Birsa (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chievo 0, Juventus 1. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Valter Birsa.
Dismissal
Fabrizio Cacciatore (Chievo) is shown the red card.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alessandro Gamberini.
Attempt saved. Fabrizio Cacciatore (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pawel Jaroszynski with a cross.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Chievo).
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.
Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Alessandro Gamberini replaces Nenad Tomovic because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Stefano Sturaro.
Delay in match Nenad Tomovic (Chievo) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nenad Tomovic (Chievo) because of an injury.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Valter Birsa (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.