French Ligue 1
PSG4Montpellier0

Paris St-Germain 4-0 Montpellier

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring against Montpellier
Edinson Cavani joined Paris St-Germain from Napoli for £55m in July 2013

Edinson Cavani scored the opening goal to become Paris St-Germain's all-time top scorer and help the Ligue 1 leaders cruise past Montpellier.

The Uruguay forward, 30, got his 157th goal in 229 games for the club in all competitions - and was booked for taking his shirt off to celebrate.

Neymar, back from injury, doubled the lead with a penalty before winger Angel Di Maria made it 3-0.

Neymar got the fourth as PSG opened up an 11-point lead in the French league.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Unai Emery's side after their 2-1 defeat at Lyon last weekend.

In scoring the opener, Cavani surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the top scorer in PSG's history.

Cavani reached the milestone by tapping in from Adrien Rabiot's cross in the 11th minute.

Referee Frank Schneider congratulated Cavani on his record but still showed him a yellow card for taking off his shirt in celebration.

Cavani has been at the club since July 2013 after joining from Napoli for a reported £55m.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 45'minutes
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 67'minutes
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forNkunkuat 77'minutes
  • 11Di María
  • 9CavaniBooked at 12mins
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6Verratti
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Pastore
  • 33N'Soki

Montpellier

  • 40Lecomte
  • 5Teodósio MendesBooked at 39mins
  • 4Da Silva
  • 3Congré
  • 23MukieleSubstituted forDollyat 77'minutes
  • 6Sambia
  • 13SkhiriBooked at 55mins
  • 7Lasne
  • 31Cozza
  • 18MbenzaSubstituted forNingaat 64'minutes
  • 14SioSubstituted forCamaraat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pionnier
  • 17Porsan-Clemente
  • 19Camara
  • 20Dolly
  • 26Poaty
  • 29Ninga
  • 33Caumet
Referee:
Frank Schneider
Attendance:
47,379

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 0.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Attempt missed. Keagan Dolly (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Casimir Ninga.

Attempt missed. Pedro Mendes (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keagan Dolly with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Casimir Ninga (Montpellier).

Attempt missed. Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keagan Dolly with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Giovani Lo Celso.

Foul by Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain).

Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani following a fast break.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Attempt missed. Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Casimir Ninga (Montpellier).

Offside, Montpellier. Souleymane Camara tries a through ball, but Hilton is caught offside.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Keagan Dolly replaces Nordi Mukiele.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Adrien Rabiot.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Casimir Ninga (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Montpellier 0. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Javier Pastore.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Junior Sambia (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Julian Draxler.

Attempt missed. Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Junior Sambia (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Souleymane Camara replaces Giovanni Sio.

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Casimir Ninga replaces Isaac Mbenza.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giovanni Sio (Montpellier).

Attempt blocked. Paul Lasne (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Sambia.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG23192272175559
2Lyon22146251222948
3Marseille22145345222347
4Monaco22144451222946
5Nantes2310581921-235
6Nice2310582831-335
7Montpellier2371062019131
8Rennes2394102832-431
9Guingamp238692429-530
10Caen2384111525-1028
11Dijon2384113346-1328
12Strasbourg227692737-1027
13Bordeaux2275102431-726
14Amiens2374122025-525
15Angers2351082632-625
16Troyes2373132232-1024
17Saint-Étienne2366112138-1724
18Toulouse2365122132-1123
19Lille2264121933-1422
20Metz2344151838-2016
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport