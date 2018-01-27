Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 0.
Paris St-Germain 4-0 Montpellier
Edinson Cavani scored the opening goal to become Paris St-Germain's all-time top scorer and help the Ligue 1 leaders cruise past Montpellier.
The Uruguay forward, 30, got his 157th goal in 229 games for the club in all competitions - and was booked for taking his shirt off to celebrate.
Neymar, back from injury, doubled the lead with a penalty before winger Angel Di Maria made it 3-0.
Neymar got the fourth as PSG opened up an 11-point lead in the French league.
It was a welcome return to winning ways for Unai Emery's side after their 2-1 defeat at Lyon last weekend.
In scoring the opener, Cavani surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the top scorer in PSG's history.
Cavani reached the milestone by tapping in from Adrien Rabiot's cross in the 11th minute.
Referee Frank Schneider congratulated Cavani on his record but still showed him a yellow card for taking off his shirt in celebration.
Cavani has been at the club since July 2013 after joining from Napoli for a reported £55m.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 45'minutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 67'minutes
- 18Lo Celso
- 25RabiotSubstituted forNkunkuat 77'minutes
- 11Di María
- 9CavaniBooked at 12mins
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 24Nkunku
- 27Pastore
- 33N'Soki
Montpellier
- 40Lecomte
- 5Teodósio MendesBooked at 39mins
- 4Da Silva
- 3Congré
- 23MukieleSubstituted forDollyat 77'minutes
- 6Sambia
- 13SkhiriBooked at 55mins
- 7Lasne
- 31Cozza
- 18MbenzaSubstituted forNingaat 64'minutes
- 14SioSubstituted forCamaraat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pionnier
- 17Porsan-Clemente
- 19Camara
- 20Dolly
- 26Poaty
- 29Ninga
- 33Caumet
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
- Attendance:
- 47,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 0.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Keagan Dolly (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Casimir Ninga.
Attempt missed. Pedro Mendes (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keagan Dolly with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casimir Ninga (Montpellier).
Attempt missed. Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keagan Dolly with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Giovani Lo Celso.
Foul by Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain).
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani following a fast break.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt missed. Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casimir Ninga (Montpellier).
Offside, Montpellier. Souleymane Camara tries a through ball, but Hilton is caught offside.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Keagan Dolly replaces Nordi Mukiele.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Casimir Ninga (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Montpellier 0. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Javier Pastore.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Junior Sambia (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Junior Sambia (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Souleymane Camara replaces Giovanni Sio.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Casimir Ninga replaces Isaac Mbenza.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giovanni Sio (Montpellier).
Attempt blocked. Paul Lasne (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Sambia.