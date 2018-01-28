Match ends, Barcelona 2, Alavés 1.
Barcelona 2-1 Alaves
-
- From the section European Football
Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona league debut ended in victory as his new side came from behind to beat lowly Alaves at the Nou Camp.
Former Manchester City forward John Guidetti beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen after racing clear to give the visitors a surprise lead.
Lionel Messi had a free-kick touched on to the post by Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco before Luis Suarez equalised.
Messi secured the points for the La Liga leaders with a sublime free-kick.
Barcelona are 11 points clear of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid, who won 3-0 earlier on Sunday at home to Las Palmas.
Basque club Alaves, 17th in the table, were on course to cause an upset when Guidetti, on loan from Celta Vigo, fired his side ahead in the first half.
Barca dominated possession but looked set for a frustrating night.
Messi had an earlier free-kick touched onto the post while Paulinho had another chance hooked off the line and Coutinho, a £142m signing from Liverpool, had a shot deflected wide.
Alaves were lively throughout and could have added a second goal soon after going ahead, Ruben Sobrino seeing a chance clawed away, while Ruben Duarte was denied by Gerard Pique's block.
Suarez volleyed home after being teed up by Andres Iniesta for Barca's equaliser before Messi's brilliant set-piece near the end sealed the points.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral SemedoSubstituted forSergiat 52'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 19DigneSubstituted forAlbaat 52'minutes
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forAlcácerat 66'minutes
- 15Paulinho
- 4Rakitic
- 8Iniesta
- 9L Suárez
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 5Busquets
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 22Vidal
- 24Mina
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 4Ruano
- 5Laguardia
- 6Maripán
- 3DuarteBooked at 27minsSubstituted forDemirovicat 89'minutes
- 21PérezSubstituted forPedrazaat 63'minutes
- 23Medrán
- 22WakasoBooked at 22mins
- 11Gómez
- 10GuidettiSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 75'minutes
- 7Sobrino
Substitutes
- 2Vigaray
- 13Sivera
- 17Pedraza
- 24El Haddadi
- 26Diéguez
- 29Demirovic
- 32Aguirregabiria
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 62,369
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Alavés 1.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés).
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Ibai Gómez (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Ermedin Demirovic replaces Rubén Duarte.
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Alavés 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Munir El Haddadi replaces John Guidetti.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Alavés).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Alavés 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Ivan Rakitic is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Alfonso Pedraza replaces Hernán Pérez.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Medrán (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén Duarte.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Rubén Duarte (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibai Gómez.