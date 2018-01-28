Italian Serie A
Napoli3Bologna1

Napoli 3-1 Bologna

Napoli v Bologna
Napoli are unbeaten in Serie A since Juventus defeated them on 1 December

Dries Mertens scored twice as Napoli recovered from falling behind after just 24 seconds to beat Bologna 3-1 and return to the top of Serie A.

Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio headed in off the post to give the visitors the lead at the San Paolo.

Napoli were level when Ibrahima Mbaye made a mess of a clearance and put past his own keeper before Mertens' penalty gave the Naples club the lead.

Belgium forward Mertens sealed victory with a delicious curling finish.

The 30-year-old has scored 13 Serie A goals this season.

On Saturday, Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain scored as Juventus beat nine-man Chievo to go two points clear at the top of the table.

But Napoli's sixth successive league win saw Maurizio Sarri's men go back above Juve.

Napoli have not won Serie A since 1990 when Diego Maradona was playing for them.

Meanwhile, Bologna are 12th in the table after a third defeat in four games.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 21Chiriches
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva DuarteBooked at 88mins
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 74'minutes
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 66'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 14Mertens
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forRogat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 15Giaccherini
  • 20Zielinski
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli

Bologna

  • 83Mirante
  • 15Mbaye
  • 6De MaioBooked at 77mins
  • 18Helander
  • 25MasinaBooked at 37mins
  • 16PoliSubstituted forDonsahat 82'minutes
  • 5Pulgar
  • 9VerdiSubstituted forKrejciat 5'minutes
  • 7Dzemaili
  • 14Di Francesco
  • 24PalacioSubstituted forDestroat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Nagy
  • 4Krafth
  • 10Destro
  • 11Krejci
  • 12Crisetig
  • 20Maietta
  • 21Falletti
  • 29Santurro
  • 30Okwonkwo
  • 33Keita
  • 34Ravaglia
  • 77Donsah
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 1.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

Attempt saved. Adam Masina (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Erick Pulgar (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.

Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Godfred Donsah replaces Andrea Poli.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mattia Destro (Bologna).

Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.

Hand ball by Mattia Destro (Bologna).

Booking

Sebastien De Maio (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastien De Maio (Bologna).

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Jorginho.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Mattia Destro replaces Rodrigo Palacio.

Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Attempt saved. Erick Pulgar (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ladislav Krejci.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.

Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Sebastien De Maio (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Mário Rui.

Attempt saved. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 3, Bologna 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Masina (Bologna).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th January 2018

  • NapoliNapoli3BolognaBologna1
  • SPALSPAL1Inter MilanInter Milan1
  • CrotoneCrotone1CagliariCagliari1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina1Hellas VeronaHellas Verona4
  • GenoaGenoa0UdineseUdinese1
  • TorinoTorino3BeneventoBenevento0
  • AC MilanAC Milan2LazioLazio1
  • RomaRoma19:45SampdoriaSampdoria

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22183148143457
2Juventus22182252153756
3Lazio22144457273046
4Inter Milan22128237172044
5Roma21125432161641
6Sampdoria2110474031934
7AC Milan2210482929034
8Atalanta229673427733
9Udinese22102103531432
10Torino2271143228432
11Fiorentina227783128328
12Bologna2283112733-627
13Chievo2257102139-1822
14Sassuolo2264121434-2022
15Genoa2256111624-821
16Cagliari2263132034-1421
17Crotone2254131739-2219
18SPAL2238112340-1717
19Hellas Verona2244142245-2316
20Benevento2221191349-367
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport