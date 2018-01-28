Match ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 1.
Napoli 3-1 Bologna
-
- From the section European Football
Dries Mertens scored twice as Napoli recovered from falling behind after just 24 seconds to beat Bologna 3-1 and return to the top of Serie A.
Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio headed in off the post to give the visitors the lead at the San Paolo.
Napoli were level when Ibrahima Mbaye made a mess of a clearance and put past his own keeper before Mertens' penalty gave the Naples club the lead.
Belgium forward Mertens sealed victory with a delicious curling finish.
The 30-year-old has scored 13 Serie A goals this season.
On Saturday, Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain scored as Juventus beat nine-man Chievo to go two points clear at the top of the table.
But Napoli's sixth successive league win saw Maurizio Sarri's men go back above Juve.
Napoli have not won Serie A since 1990 when Diego Maradona was playing for them.
Meanwhile, Bologna are 12th in the table after a third defeat in four games.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 21Chiriches
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva DuarteBooked at 88mins
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 74'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 66'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14Mertens
- 24InsigneSubstituted forRogat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 15Giaccherini
- 20Zielinski
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
Bologna
- 83Mirante
- 15Mbaye
- 6De MaioBooked at 77mins
- 18Helander
- 25MasinaBooked at 37mins
- 16PoliSubstituted forDonsahat 82'minutes
- 5Pulgar
- 9VerdiSubstituted forKrejciat 5'minutes
- 7Dzemaili
- 14Di Francesco
- 24PalacioSubstituted forDestroat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nagy
- 4Krafth
- 10Destro
- 11Krejci
- 12Crisetig
- 20Maietta
- 21Falletti
- 29Santurro
- 30Okwonkwo
- 33Keita
- 34Ravaglia
- 77Donsah
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 1.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.
Attempt saved. Adam Masina (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Erick Pulgar (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).
Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Godfred Donsah replaces Andrea Poli.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mattia Destro (Bologna).
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.
Hand ball by Mattia Destro (Bologna).
Booking
Sebastien De Maio (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastien De Maio (Bologna).
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Jorginho.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Mattia Destro replaces Rodrigo Palacio.
Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt saved. Erick Pulgar (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ladislav Krejci.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sebastien De Maio (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Attempt saved. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Bologna 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Masina (Bologna).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).