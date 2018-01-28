Roma 0-1 Sampdoria

Sampdoria secured a first away win in Serie A since 4 November

Striker Edin Dzeko, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, played as Roma's torrid form continued with a home defeat to Sampdoria.

Colombia forward Duvan Zapata scored 10 minutes from time to settle the game.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko, 31, played the full 90 minutes but was unable to prevent his side from sliding to defeat.

Roma are without a win in seven league and cup games, and trail leaders Napoli by 16 points.

Roma's sporting director Monchi said offers they had received for Dzeko were "not acceptable".

Dzeko has scored 10 Serie A goals this season.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Sampdoria's third away league win of the season leaves them four points behind fifth-placed Roma.