Match ends, Roma 0, Sampdoria 1.
Roma 0-1 Sampdoria
-
Striker Edin Dzeko, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, played as Roma's torrid form continued with a home defeat to Sampdoria.
Colombia forward Duvan Zapata scored 10 minutes from time to settle the game.
Former Manchester City striker Dzeko, 31, played the full 90 minutes but was unable to prevent his side from sliding to defeat.
Roma are without a win in seven league and cup games, and trail leaders Napoli by 16 points.
Roma's sporting director Monchi said offers they had received for Dzeko were "not acceptable".
Dzeko has scored 10 Serie A goals this season.
Meanwhile, sixth-placed Sampdoria's third away league win of the season leaves them four points behind fifth-placed Roma.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 24FlorenziBooked at 79mins
- 44Manolas
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11KolarovBooked at 57mins
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forDefrelat 70'minutes
- 6Strootman
- 4Nainggolan
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forPerottiat 72'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forAntonucciat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Perotti
- 15Moreno
- 16De Rossi
- 18Lobont
- 20Fazio
- 23Defrel
- 25da Silva Peres
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 48Antonucci
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 24BereszynskiBooked at 38mins
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 29MurruBooked at 87mins
- 8Barreto
- 34TorreiraSubstituted forCapezziat 86'minutes
- 90RamírezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 72'minutes
- 16Linetty
- 91Zapata
- 9CaprariSubstituted forKownackiat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Puggioni
- 3Andersen
- 7Sala
- 11Álvarez
- 15Tomic
- 17Strinic
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 27Quagliarella
- 28Capezzi
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away10
- Corners
- Home10
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 0, Sampdoria 1.
Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov following a set piece situation.
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leonardo Capezzi (Sampdoria).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Booking
Nicola Murru (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mirko Antonucci (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Leonardo Capezzi replaces Lucas Torreira.
Offside, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez tries a through ball, but Duván Zapata is caught offside.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.
Attempt saved. Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Silvestre with a headed pass.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 0, Sampdoria 1. Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross.
Booking
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Diego Perotti (Roma) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Mirko Antonucci replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.
Hand ball by Kostas Manolas (Roma).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gregoire Defrel replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Juan Jesus (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Karol Linetty.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.
Offside, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Kevin Strootman is caught offside.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Juan Jesus (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Sampdoria).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.