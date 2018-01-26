Richard Wood: Rotherham United defender signs new contract

Richard Wood has had loan spells with Crawley, Fleetwood and Chesterfield during his time with the Millers

Rotherham United defender Richard Wood has signed a new 18-month deal.

The 32-year-old has made 70 league appearances for the Millers since joining from Charlton in June 2014.

"I had six months to run on my contract so I am very happy to sign an extra year on top of this season," he told the club website.

"It has been difficult at times over the past few years, but Paul Warne has had a lot of belief in me and looks to me to be a senior figure."