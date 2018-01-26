Carlisle United sign Cole Stockton and Kris Twardek

From the section

Cole Stockton scored 18 goals in 45 games for Morecambe and Tranmere last season

League Two Carlisle have signed Hearts striker Cole Stockton on a free transfer, while Millwall midfielder Kris Twardek has joined on loan.

Stockton, who joined Hearts from Tranmere in June, has signed an 18-month deal at Brunton Park.

The 23-year-old made 15 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, but failed to score a goal.

Canada international Twardek, 20, will stay with Carlisle until the end of the season.

