Carlisle United sign Cole Stockton and Kris Twardek

Cole Stockton playing for Hearts in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle
Cole Stockton scored 18 goals in 45 games for Morecambe and Tranmere last season

League Two Carlisle have signed Hearts striker Cole Stockton on a free transfer, while Millwall midfielder Kris Twardek has joined on loan.

Stockton, who joined Hearts from Tranmere in June, has signed an 18-month deal at Brunton Park.

The 23-year-old made 15 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, but failed to score a goal.

Canada international Twardek, 20, will stay with Carlisle until the end of the season.

