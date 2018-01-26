Sullay Kaikai: Charlton Athletic sign Crystal Palace winger on loan

Sullay Kaikai (left) has made three Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace

League One side Charlton have signed Crystal Palace winger Sullay Kaikai on loan until the end of the season.

Kaikai, who can also play as a striker, has made four appearances for Premier League side Palace this season.

The 22-year-old had a loan spell with Brentford last season, scoring three goals in 18 Championship games.

"It was an important one for us, he's an exceptionally talented individual," manager Karl Robinson told the club website.

"He's quick and he excites you, he adds to the type of players that we already have at the football club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.