Ballinamallard clinch only their second Premiership win of the season by beating Cliftonville 6-4 in a remarkable match at Ferney Park.

It brings the struggling County Fermanagh team to within a point of one-from-bottom Carrick Rangers at the foot of the table.

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley scored twice, the second taking him to 100 league goals for the Belfast side.