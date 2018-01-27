Transfer window is 'torture' for Hibernian boss Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Lennon bemoans January transfer window

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says the January transfer window "is torture" for clubs.

Hibs have recruited goalkeeper Scott Bain and defender Faycal Rherras so far in the current window to bolster their Scottish Premiership campaign.

Lennon has also been linked with a move for Swiss forward Florian Kamberi and reportedly had him on trial.

"It would be good to have some more bodies in just to help us along," said Lennon.

"It would be nice but it's not always possible.

'Speculation, rumour, innuendo'

"If we have to go with the squad that we have now to the end of the season, fine.

"Torture, the whole month is torture.

"Speculation, rumour, innuendo, deals you think are going to get done, deals you don't think are going to get done.

"The last week is pretty frantic and I'm sure between the final whistle tomorrow [after Hibs face Celtic on Saturday] and Wednesday, which we have another game on Wednesday to contend with [Motherwell at Easter Road], there will be a lot of speculation and to-ing and fro-ing."

Meanwhile, Lennon says midfielder Danny Swanson may leave Easter Road.

Swanson, 31, has made 11 appearances so far this season, having joined Hibs from St Johnstone in the summer.

And he has been linked with a return to Perth.

"We brought him in to come and play," Lennon said of Swanson. "He has not contributed anywhere near enough due to unforeseen circumstances, but he wants to make his mark here.

"There is an opportunity for him to go and play elsewhere and that's down to Danny and we won't force it."