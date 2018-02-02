Preston North End v Hull City
Preston boss Alex Neil could name the same team that started Tuesday's 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Ben Davies and Greg Cunningham missed the game at the City Ground and are likely to be unavailable again.
Hull City could give debuts to deadline day signings Angus MacDonald and Harry Wilson.
Centre-back Ondrej Mazuch (hamstring) and midfielder Markus Henriksen (ankle) are both out with injuries picked up in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 47%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have not won both league matches in a season against Hull City since the 1933/34 campaign.
- Hull have lost 20 of their 26 away league matches at Preston (W4 D2), a loss percentage of 77%.
- After winning three of their first four Championship games at Deepdale (D1), Preston have claimed just two victories in their last 10 (D5 L3).
- Hull City have failed to score in each of their last four league games on the road (losing all four 1-0), last scoring against Sheffield Wednesday in December.
- Billy Bodin netted his first Preston league goal in what was his second start last time - his 10th league goal this season; three goals fewer than his best league total.
- The Tigers have conceded 17 goals in the last 15 minutes of Championship games this season; more than any other club in the competition.