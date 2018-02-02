Preston North End v Hull City

Preston beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten league run to three matches

Preston boss Alex Neil could name the same team that started Tuesday's 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Ben Davies and Greg Cunningham missed the game at the City Ground and are likely to be unavailable again.

Hull City could give debuts to deadline day signings Angus MacDonald and Harry Wilson.

Centre-back Ondrej Mazuch (hamstring) and midfielder Markus Henriksen (ankle) are both out with injuries picked up in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United.

SAM's prediction Home win 47% Draw 27% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

