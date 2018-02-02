Championship
Preston15:00Hull
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Hull City

Preston
Preston beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten league run to three matches
Preston boss Alex Neil could name the same team that started Tuesday's 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Ben Davies and Greg Cunningham missed the game at the City Ground and are likely to be unavailable again.

Hull City could give debuts to deadline day signings Angus MacDonald and Harry Wilson.

Centre-back Ondrej Mazuch (hamstring) and midfielder Markus Henriksen (ankle) are both out with injuries picked up in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United.

Home win 47%Draw 27%Away win 26%

Match facts

  • Preston have not won both league matches in a season against Hull City since the 1933/34 campaign.
  • Hull have lost 20 of their 26 away league matches at Preston (W4 D2), a loss percentage of 77%.
  • After winning three of their first four Championship games at Deepdale (D1), Preston have claimed just two victories in their last 10 (D5 L3).
  • Hull City have failed to score in each of their last four league games on the road (losing all four 1-0), last scoring against Sheffield Wednesday in December.
  • Billy Bodin netted his first Preston league goal in what was his second start last time - his 10th league goal this season; three goals fewer than his best league total.
  • The Tigers have conceded 17 goals in the last 15 minutes of Championship games this season; more than any other club in the competition.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
